Stephen Jerome Brewer of Mineral Point was born September 29, 1962 a son to the late August “Augie” Brewer and Norma Jean Brewer.
Stephen departed this life Wednesday, June 24,, 2020 having reached the age of 57 years.
Stephen is survived by his sisters, Kathy (Dennis) Benfield, Sherry (Richard) Davidson, Brenda Brewer; brothers, Craig (Glenda) Brewer, Lonnie (Carol) Brewer, Mike Brewer and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Stephen approached every day with a positive attitude and a smile. He had a very big heart and loved his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
Private services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
