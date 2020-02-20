Victor William Stieben, Jr. was born on July 5, 1945, a son to Victor Stieben and Lillian A. (Hinton) Stieben, who preceded him in passing. Victor departed this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, having reached the age of seventy-four years, seven months and six days.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, David and Sharon Stieben; three grandchildren, Brad, Britney and Brendan Stieben; two great grandchildren, Rylee and Bradley; four siblings, Linda Malensky and husband Bernie, Betty Drake, Mary Bell and Ken Stieben. Victor is also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation was held on Thursday, February 13th from 10:30 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the DeClue Funeral Home.

A funeral service for Victor began at 1 P.M. on Thursday, held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel, officiated by Elder Mike Jarvis. Honoring Victor by serving as his pallbearers were Brendan Stieben, Brad Stieben, Kenneth Stieben, Brian Harbison, Britney Stieben and James Cain.

Interment and final prayers were held at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral home.