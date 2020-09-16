Terry Robert Ives, also known by family and friends as “Towhead”, of Belgrade passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Washington County Memorial Hospital, having reached the age of fifty-four years, 2 months and one day. Terry was born on July 1, 1966 in Potosi, a son of Robert Melvin and Doris Marie (Province) Ives.
Terry is survived by his two sons, Taryn Ives and Aaryn Ives; a daughter, April; parents, Robert and Doris Ives; a brother, Larry Ives and wife Roberta; a sister, Beverly Warden and husband Phillip; special friends, Kim Akers, Don Delashmit, Danny and Paula Dennis and Larry White.
Funeral services began at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5th held in the DeClue Chapel. Interment and final prayers were held at Liberty Baptist Cemetery, Belgrade.
DeClue Funeral Home was entrusted with Mr. Ives funeral arrangements.
