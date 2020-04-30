Anna Josephine Lee, also known as Annie Jo, of St. Louis passed away at her home on Friday, April 17, 2020 having reached the age of fifty-eight years, two months and twenty-nine days. She was born on January 19, 1962 in Mineral Point, a daughter to the late Clarence and Laurine (Otto) Jolly.
On August 18, 2001, Anna was united in marriage to Herman Lee and they shared eighteen years together.
Anna is survived by her husband, Herman Lee of St. Louis; brother, Mike Jolly of Potosi; two sisters: Cindy Jolly of Texas and Margaret Jolly of Potosi; also surviving are dear brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews and extended family. Anna also leaves behind her fur babies: Honey, Buster and Jack whom she loved very much.
In addition to her father and mother, Anna was preceded in death by five brothers, Leonard Jolly, Charlie Jolly, Frank Jolly, Joseph Jolly and Raymond Jolly; and two sisters, Irene (Jolly) Dorsey and Louise Jolly.
There will be a graveside service scheduled at a later date for family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting decluefuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements were respectfully cared for by DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.
