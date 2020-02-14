Michael Lynn Sanders of Cadet was born January 27, 1956 in Cadet, a son to the late Melvin “Pete” Sanders and Kathryn Theresa (Hammond) Sanders. Michael departed this life Tuesday, January 28, 2020 having reached the age of 64 years and 1 day.

Michael is survived by three sisters, Glenda Cain of Cadet, Mary Drennen and husband Randy of Mineral Point, Gloria “Fern” Brown and husband Mark of Cadet; two brothers Eddie Sanders of Cadet, Melvin Sanders of Cadet and many other nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by two sisters, Sue Boyer and Tammy Sanders and two brothers, David Sanders and Jesse Sanders.

Michael had a big love for the outdoors and enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips. He was always there to help anyone in need. He had a passionate love for his family and the memories he gave them will be treasured forever.

Visitation for Michael was held Tuesday, February 4th from 12-3 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. A memorial service was held Tuesday, February 4th at 3 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with Father James Hanson officiating.

All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.