Kevin James Medley of Belgrade, Missouri was born on July 5, 1957 in Ironton, Missouri to the late Kenneth Medley and Norma Jean (Beers) Medley. On August 6, 1977, Kevin was united in marriage to Lena Vance and they shared forty-two years together.

Kevin went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 having reached the age of sixty-two years, five months six days.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Lena Medley; two children: Becky Hedrick and husband Cody; Curtis Medley and wife Tabitha; six grandchildren: Ethan Fitzgerald, Emily Fitzgerald, Kendra Medley, Caleb Medley, Ellie Fitzgerald and McKaylynn Medley; two great grandchildren: Faithlynn and Sadie Fitzgerald; three sisters: Deborah Aubuchon and husband Ron, Linda DeClue and Nancy Stead; mother-in-law, Anna Mae Vance; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ethel and Wayne Medley, Fay and Larry Conduitt, Ann and Rick Edgar, Herman and Darlene Vance, Frank and Darla Vance, Fern and Rodney Conaway, Ronnie and Laura Vance; aunts and uncles: Winford and Eula Medley, Clifton and Betty Medley and Carolyn Quisenberry; also surviving are nieces, nephews, church family and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Huff; father-in-law, Eugene Vance; brother-in-law Rick DeClue and sister-in-law Ella Jo Greenwalt and husband David.

Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5-8 PM and Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9-11 AM at the DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 AM held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dale Stringer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sunlight Cemetery, Belgrade, MO. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.