Wanda Jean “Sonnie” Bowles of Mineral Point was born May 10, 1955 in Newport News, Virginia a daughter to Wayne Sharpless and Alice (Baum) Welder. Wanda departed this life Monday, May 25, 2020 having reached the age of 65 years and 15 days.
Wanda is survived by her parents; son, Enrique Lopez-Jimenez; three sisters, Jackie Christian, Cindy Duhamel, Pamela Marler; three brothers, Anthony Gilio and wife Veanta, Donald Christian, Mark Christian; father of her son, George Leduga and many nieces nephews other relatives and friends.
Wanda always had a smile and loved her friends and family dearly. She always took the time to help others no matter what the need. Her love and kindness will be greatly missed by all.
Private services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
