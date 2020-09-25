David Edward Grant of Potosi, was born on February 9, 1959 in Berwick, Nova Scotia, Canada, a son to the late Donald J. and Lois (Eileen) Grant. On December 14, 2005, David was united in marriage to Doris M. (Kaba) Grant and they shared fourteen years together.
David passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 having reached sixty-one years of age.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Doris (Kaba) Grant; four sisters; Donna Grant, Sherry Grant and fiancé Ron, Brenda Grant, and Darlene Grant and husband Jamie; two sisters-in-law; Ruth Daumen and Sister Annette Marie Kaba; brother-in-law, Steve Kaba III and wife April; and dear nieces and nephews; Angie, Troy, Cholena, Jesse, Lori and Andrea.
Visitation for David was held on Wednesday, September 16th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 12 P.M.. A funeral service began at 1 P.M. held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Rick Posey.
Interment and final prayers were held at Redbud Memorial Garden Cemetery. All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.