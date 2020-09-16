Donna Marie Miller of Potosi was born on July 22, 1948 in Potosi, a daughter of the late Rev. Clarence E. and Hilda Mae (Hawkins) Gibson. Donna went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, having reached the age of seventy-two years, one month and nine days.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. C.E. and Hilda Gibson; a brother, Lynn Gibson; and a sister, Reba Isgriggs.
Donna will be missed by all who knew and loved her, including her three children, Sherrie Thompson and husband Terry, Jr., Rhonda Smith and husband Bryan, John Jared Miller and wife Crystal; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; a sister, Delsie Gibson; a brother-in-law, Rev. Wayne Isgriggs; also surviving are extended family and dear friends.
Donna was a longtime member of Lakewood Missionary Baptist Church. She loved the Lord. Donna also loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart. She enjoyed and cherished the time she got to spend with them.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, September 3rd at 1 p.m. at Lakewood Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Isgriggs officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at Lakewood Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements by DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.