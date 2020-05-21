Paul Elmer Grimwood Jr. 68 of Cadet was born in DeSoto on January 4, 1952 to the late Paul and Mary (Ross) Grimwood. He departed this life at his home on May 14, 2020.
Paul was a member of the St. Joseph Parish Catholic Church in Tiff. He was an avid yard saler, mushroom hunter, mechanic and enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He most loved spending time with his family.
Paul is survived by his wife, Bonnie; a son, Matthew (Sarah Smith); a brother, David (Roxanna) and sisters Peggy (Kenneth) Tharpe and Vera (Richard) Knight. He leaves behind six grandchildren, Madalynn, Jacob, Sophia, Ethan, Leah and Kelick.
Funeral services were entrusted to Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.