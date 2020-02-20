Bradley Wayne Minx - The Independent-Journal: Obituaries

Bradley Wayne Minx

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 9:53 am

Bradley Wayne Minx of Cadet was born on May 30, 1990 in Springfield, Missouri. Bradley passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 having reached the age of twenty-nine years, eight months and eleven days.

Bradley is survived by his father and step mother, LeRoy and Malisa Minx; paternal grandparents, Wayne and Sharon Minx; three sisters, Nicole Minx and Aaron Laury, Shelby Johnson and husband Mitchell, Dani Willett; aunts and uncles, Jonathan and Vickie Minx, Carrie Boyer and Kevin; nieces and nephews, Wyatt, Olivia, Liam, Everleigh, and Colton; cousins, Matt, Rachael, Breanna, Maggie Mae, Logan, Bella, J’lynn, Briar, Drew, and Ryan; very special friends, Derek Nickolaus and Aaron Palagiri; also surviving are extended family and dear friends who will greatly miss him.

Bradley was preceded in death by his paternal great grandparents: John and Fannie Minx; and maternal great grandparents: Joe and Hazel Emily.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, February 12th from 4:30 to 7 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Funeral Services for Bradley began at 7 P.M. on Wednesday evening, officiated by Pastor Lynn Thebeau.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.

