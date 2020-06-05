Mamie Lee Wigger of Ashland, formerly of Potosi, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020 having reached the age of eighty-seven years, four months and three days. Mamie Lee was born on January 19, 1933 in Washington County, a daughter of the late Fred and Hattie (Bouse) Akers.
On June 10, 1950, Mamie Lee was united in marriage to Richard Arthur Wigger at Potosi Southern Baptist Church and three children were born to this union.
Mamie Lee is survived by her three children, Richard “Dick” (Joan) Wigger, Roxie Wigger, and Jennifer Lawson; three grandchildren, Heather (Andrew) Ottinger, Eric (Leslie) Wigger, Jarod Lawson and fiancé Kelly; two great grandchildren, Noah Ottinger and Amelia Ottinger; In-laws, Bernice (David) Kingsland, Jewel Wigger, Evangeline Wigger, Annabelle Akers; special family friend, Leon Camillo; also surviving are nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mamie Lee was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years; two sisters, Annabel Patterson, Dorothy Andrews, three brothers, Fred Akers Jr., Bill Akers, Perry Akers; sisters-in-law, Iva Emily, Shirley Akers, and Virginia Inman; brothers-in-law, Wyman Wigger, Noel Inman, and Pat Patterson. Mamie Lee was also preceded in death by many other dear family members.
Mamie was a Washington County resident for eighty-two years. Her work, in public service at the Washington County Health Department, spanned four decades. Her compassion for others was seen in the many programs that grew or began under her leadership at the Health Department. She also volunteered her time with the American Red Cross, Christmas for Kids, and her church, Potosi Southern Baptist Church. Mamie was a longtime member of Providence Baptist Church prior to moving to Potosi.
In 2015, Mamie made the difficult decision to move closer to her family. During the five years she spent in central Missouri she was an integral part of her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. Most importantly, she was able to spend quality time with her greatest joys, her great grandchildren. She enjoyed teaching the great grandkids how to bake cookies and would weekly make cookies for them.
The memories her family will cherish are innumerable - cookie trays for family and friends each year, wedding and baby quilts, “something” embroidered for every Christmas, chicken and dumplings, red velvet cake, wilted lettuce, reading and her love of game shows.
Visitation was held on Friday, May 29th from 5 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Saturday, May 30th from 9 to 11 A.M.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 30th at 11 A.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Interment and final prayers were held at New Masonic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Mamie Lee.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.
