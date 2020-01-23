Kenneth Raymond Charboneau of Potosi was born on January 2, 1940 in Richwoods, a son to the late Dennis Raymond and Minnie Elizabeth (Griffith) Charboneau. On July 20, 1995, Kenny was united in marriage to Linda Fay Elliott and they shared twenty-four years together. Kenny went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 having reached the age of eighty years and sixteen days.

Kenny is survived by his loving wife, Linda Charboneau; two daughters, Lisa Kay Charboneau; Michelle Ann Womack; two step-children, Karen (Jody) Adams, Angela (Greg) Battreal; two grandchildren, Ashley (Cody) James, Chris Coovert; six great-grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, four step-great grandchildren; brother, James (Jenni) Charboneau; three sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Roberta Charboneau, Marilyn (Larry) Limbaugh, and Phylis Suitter; also surviving are nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends who will miss him.

In addition to his father and mother, Kenny was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Marie Charboneau; brother Calvin Charboneau; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Wilma Elliott.

Visitation was held on Sunday, January 19th from 5 to 8 P.M. at the DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Monday, January 20th from 9 to 11 A.M.

A funeral service was held on Monday, January 20th at 11 A.M. at the DeClue Memorial Chapel, officiated by Bro. Jeff Gibson Jr. and Bro. Trevor Kean. Honoring Kenny by serving as his pallbearers were Jarod Knapp, Denny Dalton, Dennis Finley, Jeff Gibson, Sr., Chad Govero, Mike Missey, Tim Gibson and Jim Akers.

Interment and final prayers were held at Smith Cemetery, Potosi. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.