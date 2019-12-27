Darlene Gail Seibel of Potosi, Missouri, was born on April 13, 1950 in Cadet, Missouri, a daughter of the late Leo Lewis and the late Frieda (Politte) Lewis. Darlene went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 having reached the age of sixty-nine years, eight months and eight days. On March 31, 1972, Darlene was united in marriage to John Edward Seibel and one daughter was born to this union, Elaine Marie.



Darlene is survived by her daughter, Elaine Seibel Warren; two grandsons: Nathan Christopher Warren and Austin Phillip Warren; five siblings: Robert Lewis, Helen Allen and husband Harry, Frank Lewis and wife Linda, Tommy Lewis and wife Linda, and Vicky Jarvis and husband Dale; sister-in-law: Sheila Missey and husband Earl; brother-in-law: Ralph Nichols; special family: Tom and Doris Gamble and Jason and Julia Nipper; and a host of special nieces, nephews, extended family, church family and dear friends.



In addition to her father and mother, Darlene was preceded in death by her husband of forty-seven years, John Seibel; four siblings: Infant sister Nancy, Leonard “Buddy” Lewis, Ray Lewis, and Mary Lou Nichols; father-in-law, Phillip Seibel and mothers-in-law: Isabella Seibel and Helen Seibel.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5-8 PM at DeClue Funeral Home, 301 East High Street, Potosi, MO. 63664. Visitation will resume on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM at Potosi First Assembly.



A Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 AM at Potosi First Assembly with Pastor Gary Petty and Pastor Gary Greenlee officiating.



Interment will follow in Redbud Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements for Darlene have been respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.