Ronden Faulkner, Sr. of Irondale was born May 16, 1941 in Herculaneum, a son to the late Russel Wayne Faulkner and Ruby Ruth (Hobaugh) Faulkner. Ronden departed this life Tuesday, December 31, 2019 having reached 78 years.

In 1964, Ronden was united in marriage to Margaret Mary Rawe and they were blessed with over 40 years together.

Ronden is survived by two daughters, Rita Renshaw of Irondale, Janet Faulkner of Cadet; a son, Ronden Faulkner, Jr.; a sister, Milda; four brothers; John, Terry, Carwin, Harwood; ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, Ronden was preceded in death by a daughter, Donelda Rosa and a sister, Elaine Compton.

Ronden was an avid outdoorsman enjoying many hunting and fishing trips. He liked to tinker with everything just to see how it worked. Above all, his family is what he loved most. He cared about them deeply and was always there to help. His memory will be treasured by all.