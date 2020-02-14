Carol Sue Wisehart of Shirley was born on June 16, 1944 in Potosi, a daughter of the late George Thomas and Minnie Maude (Forrester) Boyer. Carol departed this life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 having reached the age of seventy-five years, seven months and twenty days.

Carol will be missed by all who knew and loved her including her three sons, Richard Blair, William “Billy” Blair and Ray Blair; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; five siblings, Betty Moore, Linda Shelton, Bridgett Madden, Michael Boyer and Billy Boyer; special nephew, Don Eye and wife Bonnie; great nephew, Don Michael Eye and wife Samantha; great-great nieces and nephew whom Carol loved so much, Ariana, Zayden and Willow. Also surviving are many more dear nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother, Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don Wisehart; four children, Pam Blair, Monica Blair, Christopher Blair and Raymond Blair; four siblings, Georgia Lee Boyer, Dorothy Ann Boyer, Tommy Boyer and Violet Eye.

A graveside service was held on Sunday, February 9th at 12:30 P.M. at White Oak Grove Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Alan Joe Wilkerson.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.