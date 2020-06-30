Emma Ruth Minx of Cadet, was born on August 4, 1930 in Knob Lick, a daughter to the late Joseph and Lille (LaChance) Mackley. On July 7, 1952, Emma Ruth was united in marriage to Thomas Minx in Piggott, Arkansas and they shared nearly sixty-eight years together.
Emma Ruth passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 having reached eighty-nine years of age.
In addition to her parents, Emma Ruth is preceded in death by her two siblings; David Mackley and Ruby Wilson and many other in-laws and relatives.
Survivors include her husband, Tom Minx; son, Rick (Beth) Minx; daughter, Pat (Richard) Brown; five grandchildren; Dustyn Minx, Sheena Minx, Joanie Minx, R.J. Collins and Cari Fletcher; ten great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne (Sharon) Minx and many dear extended family members and friends.
Visitation was held on Thursday, June 25th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 11:30 A.M. A funeral service to honor Emma Ruth began at 1 P.M., held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor John Jones. Honoring Emma Ruth by serving as her Pallbearers were Chris Mackley, Matt Mackley, Daniel Mackley, Richard Mackley, Ivan M, Chris Pashia and Dustyn Minx. Interment and final prayers were held at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Potosi.
All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
