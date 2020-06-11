Baby Alexyss N’Kole Barton was born June 3, 2020 a daughter to Scott Wayne Barton, Sr. and Nicole Christina (Kaiser) Barton. Alexyss went to be with the angels in heaven Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
She is survived by her loving parents, Scott and Nicole Barton of Farmington; five brothers, Tyler Barton of Irondale, Kenny Kaiser of Fort Johnson, North Carolina, Hunter Barton of Irondale, Kaidyn Barton of Irondale, Wyatt Barton of Farmington; aunts and uncles, Cliff and Cheryl Barton of Ironton, John and Bethany Pratt of Aurora, Kerry and Dewayna Pratt of Potosi, Adam Hinkle of Mineral Point, Amy and Rudy Zuellig of Potosi.
Alexyss was preceded in death by her brother, Scott Barton, Jr.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral in Potosi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.