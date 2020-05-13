Robert Cleveland Moore also known by family and friends as Bob of Park Hills, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home having reached the age of seventy-one years, eight months and nine days. Bob was born on August 17, 1948 in St. Louis, a son of the late Roy Moore and the late Bettie Neff.
On May 6, 1986, Bob was united in marriage to Judy, the love of his life.
Those who remain to mourn his passing include his two sons, Jonathan Moore and wife Brittni, Brandon Moore and wife Heather; five grandchildren, Kiera Moore, Jonathan Andrew Moore II, Rileigh Moore, Callie Moore, and Mia Moore.
In addition to his father and mother, Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Moore on November 23, 2017.
Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Funeral services in care of DeClue Funeral Home.
