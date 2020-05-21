Phyllis Jean West was born on September 14, 1948 in Decatur, Indiana, a daughter of the late Homer and Violet (Ritter) Springer. On May 23, 1992, Phyllis was united in marriage to Jerry West and they shared twenty years together.
Phyllis went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home in Desloge, surrounded by her family having reached the age of seventy-one years, seven months and twenty-eight days.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father and mother, Homer and Violet Springer; and her beloved husband, Jerry West; and a sister, Martha Boothby.
Those who remain to mourn her passing are her five children, Betty Newberry, William McCowan, April Morris and husband Tim, Deborah Carr, and Fred Carr and wife Tracy; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; seven siblings, Robert Springer and wife Carolyn, Betty Ball and husband Ray, Jack Springer and wife Arlene, John Springer and wife Diane, Calvin Springer and wife Linda, Dennis Springer and wife Elaine, and Linda Sue Springer; also surviving are nieces, nephews, church family and dear friends.
Phyllis truly exemplified the scripture Luke 10:27 because she loved the Lord with all of her heart, soul, strength and mind. Even when her strength faded, her praise never wavered. She and was a member of Potosi First Assembly of God where she loved volunteering and serving wherever she was needed. She enjoyed visiting the elderly and her time of fellowship with friends. Her family meant the world to her. She loved them and cherished every moment spent with them. Phyllis enjoyed shopping and traveling. Her legacy will forever be lived out through her family.
Visitation was held on Friday, May 15th from 5 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Saturday afternoon from 12 to 2 P.M.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, May 16th at 2 P.M. held in the DeClue Chapel with Pastors Gary Greenlee and Gary Petty officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at Caledonia Assembly Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed by visiting decluefuneralhome.com
