Monty Mitchell Sasseen of Potosi was born June 8, 1959 in St. Louis, a son to the late Marlin Wesley Sasseen and Sandra (Thomas) Sasseen. Monty departed this life Saturday August 22, 2020 having reached the age of 61 years 2 months and 14 days.
On November 6, 1987 in St. Louis, Missouri, Monty was united in marriage to Helena (Wallace) Sasseen and together they were blessed with thirty-two years and many wonderful memories.
Monty is survived by his loving wife, Helena; sons, DeWayne Sasseen, Monty Sasseen, Jr. and many special friends and relatives.
Monty was a “jack of all trades”. He loved working on cars and tinkering around his home. He had a strong work ethic and did not quit until the job was done. He was a friend to all and always put others before himself. His family and grandchildren were his rock and he loved them with all his heart. His memory will be treasured.
Private services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
