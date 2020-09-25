Mary A. Wideman was born in Peoria, IL on June 13, 1924 a daughter to Leonard and Anna (nee Neff) Rash. She died at Potosi Manor on September 19, 2020 at the age of 96. She is survived by her son Greg (Stella) Wideman, Richwoods, son-in-law Jack King, Irondale; five grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard A. and Anna (Neff) Rash; her husband Harold Wideman; two daughters Phillis King and Norma Jones; and siblings Auburn Rash, Gerald Rash, Billy Rash, Melba Rash, and Dorothy Kittle. Funeral service was held Wednesday, September 23rd, at 10 a.m. at the Dietrich-Mothershead Chapel officiated by Pastor William McConkey
Visitation was observed in DeSoto, Tuesday, September 22nd, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home
Interment followed the service at Horine Cemetery, Richwoods.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Dietrich-Mothershed Funeral Home, 220 N. Main, DeSoto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.