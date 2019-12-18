Peggy Joyce Reams of Potosi, Missouri was born on August 20, 1939 in rural Pemiscot Township Missouri, a daughter of the late William Harry and Bessie (Ballard) Harry. Peggy passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her home, having reached the age of eighty years, three months and twenty-three days.

On February 24, 1956 Peggy was united in marriage to Lex Reams and they shared forty-four years together.

Peggy is survived by her two sons: Jerry Reams and wife Sandy, Glenn Reams and wife Lori; five grandchildren: Adam Reams, Craig Reams and Susanne, Mark Reams and wife Jennifer, Megan Weston and husband Kenny, Ryan Reams and wife Lindsay; thirteen great grandchildren: Austin, Aidan and Alissa Reams, Chandler Reams and wife Joelle, London Reams, Colten, Caden and Cannon Reams, Victoria Reams, Kate and Colt Weston, Lincoln and Juliette Reams; sister Flora Cash; and special friend Lee Rolens.

In addition to her father and mother, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Lex Reams on January 13, 2001; and one sister, Patsy J. Higgins.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Marcia Paton as well as Dawn Bishop and Jennifer Wilson with Kindred Hospice for the compassionate care that was given to both Peggy and her family.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 12 PM to 3 PM at the DeClue Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3 PM with Pastor Brian Mixon officiating. Interment will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11 AM in Redbud Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi, MO.