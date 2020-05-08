Zachary Ward

Zachary “Zach” Charles Ward of Springfield was born January 18, 1997 in Festus, a son to Christopher “Chippy” Ward and Melissa (Emily) Ward. Zach departed this life Monday, April 27, 2020 having reached the age of 23 years, 3 months and 9 days.
Zach is survived by his father, Christopher “Chippy” Ward and wife Joey “JoJo” of DeSoto; mother, Melissa Ward of Springfield; sister, Chelsea Merseal of Washington D.C.; aunts and uncles, Donna Laramore and husband Andy of Potosi, Ann “Duggie” Kitts and husband Toby of Hiawassee, Georgia; Lucy Belle Ward of Cadet; Robert “Bubba” Ward and wife Eileen “Lola” of Camdenton; Tracey Emily of Ozark; Brandi Politte of Republic; Angie Politte of St. Louis; Merellene “Boo” Ward of Charleston, South Carolina; Linda Ward of Cadet; R.J. Emily of Mineral Point; maternal grandparents, Ronnie and Yvonne Emily of Mineral Point; maternal great great grandmother, Ann Emily of Cadet; maternal grandmother, Laura Politte of Springfield; special cousins, Brock Ward, Trevor Ward, Ian Ward, Kyle Cain, Casey Reed, Kayla Shepard, Kate Blount, Heather Coleman, Alis Politte, Kayla Lemons, Addy Tilson; special friend, Brandi Rexroat with many other relatives and friends.
Zach was preceded in death by his uncles, Raymond “Boonie” Ward, Lawrence “Larry” Ward, Tony Ward, paternal grandparents, Charles J. Ward and Bernita Lucy Ward.
Zach was a kind, caring and dear friend to all. He loved to have a good time and sing karaoke. He had a deep passion for cars and trucks, turning his passion into a successful career. His favorite truck being diesel Chevrolets. He was a smart business man and could “wheel and deal”. He loved to spend time outdoors riding dirt bikes, four wheelers and camping. Most of all he loved his family dearly and the everlasting memories he gave those he loved, will be cherished forever.
A graveside visitation for Zach was held Saturday May 2nd from 10 A.M. -12 P.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery. A graveside service was held at 12 P.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery with Father Tony Dattilo officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Ian Ward, Trevor Ward, Brock Ward, Austin Moreland, Brett Kincaid, Brandon Pretzer and Kyle Cain.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
