Bernell Lorene Glassey of Potosi passed away on Friday, June 26th, 2020 having reached the age of sixty-five years, eleven months and thirteen days. She was born on July 13, 1954 in Belgrade, a daughter of the late Dewey and Dorothy (Allen) Jenkins.
In addition to her parents, Bernell was preceded in death by a brother, Orville Jenkins.
Bernell is survived by her son, Christopher Glassey and wife Melissa; daughter, Stephanie Kaiser and husband John; five grandchildren, Brianna Kaiser, Alyssa Kaiser, Summer Glassey, Ella Kaiser and Kayla Glassey; eight siblings, Jerry Jenkins, Joseph Jenkins and wife Diann, George Jenkins, Pamela Timmerman and husband Alan, Mary Catherine Brown and husband Raymond, Patsy Dane, Geraldine Allen and husband William, and Marcia Myers; also surviving is the father of her children, Dale Glassey and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation was held on Thursday, July 2nd from 4:30 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Friday, July 3rd from 11 A.M. to 12 noon.
A funeral service to honor Bernell was held Friday, July 3rd at 12 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home with Elder Mike Jarvis officiating.
Interment and final prayers were held at Jenkins Cemetery, Belgrade. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
