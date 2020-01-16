Amy Lou Strauser of Potosi, Missouri was born March 4, 1981 in Farmington, Missouri a daughter to Eddie Dean Strauser and Mary Ann (Odle) Roy. Amy departed this life Monday January 13, 2020 having reached the age of 38 years, 10 Months and 9 days.

Amy is survived by her father, Eddie Strauser of Potosi, Missouri; mother, Mary Ann Roy and husband Stanley of Park Hills, Missouri; brother, Sammy Joe Strauser of Potosi, Missouri; sister, Peggy Hicks and husband William of Potosi, Missouri. Maternal grandmother, Shelba Odle; niece and nephews: Annabelle, Elijah and Oliver with many other relatives and dear and special friends.

Amy was preceded in death by her step brother, William Roy; maternal grandfather, Junior Odle and paternal grandparents Ada McAntyre and Harry Strauser.

Amy was a friend to all she met. She had a heart of gold that was always ready to help. She accepted Jesus as her savior at a young age and was a faithful member of the Jesus is the Answer Ministry. She loved to attend Friday night football games and cheer on the Potosi Trojans and the Potosi High School Marching Band. She had a deep love for people and that love extended into her daily work at Georgian Gardens Nursing Home taking care of residents and listening to their stories. Her kindness, warm smile and caring heart will be deeply missed by all she knew. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jesus is the Answer Ministry.