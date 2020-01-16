Robert Dennie Branaugh - The Independent-Journal: Obituaries

Robert Dennie Branaugh

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:22 pm

Robert Dennie Branaugh of Potosi, Missouri was born on July 16, 1946, a son to the late Robert "Bob" Branaugh and the late Maggie (Carter. On May 31, 1969, Dennie was united in marriage to Mickey J. Yount and they shared fifty years together. Dennie passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 having reached the age of seventy-three years, five months and twenty-two days.

Dennie will be missed by all who knew and loved him including his wife, Mickey Branaugh; son, Dennis L. Branaugh; daughter, Gina Harbison and husband Chris; grandchildren: Matthew Marler and Tadum Heifner, and Ava Hammons; great grandson, Maverick Marler; sister, Susan Henry and husband Sonny; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Georgia Nickelson, Kathleen Richards, Larry and Ruth Ann Yount, Gary and Pat Yount, Dennis Yount, Debbie and Rick Harbison, and Pam Trokey; also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews extended family and many wonderful friends.

In addition to Dennie's father and mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Branaugh; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Glenwood and Ava Yount; three brothers-in-law: Gordon Nickelson, Neil Richards and Steve Trokey; and great nephew, Brooke Nickelson.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at the DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 AM held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Bro. Donnie Marler officiating.

Interment will follow in Redbud Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi, MO.

  • Visitation

    When
    Thursday, January 9th, 2020 5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Location
    DeClue Funeral Home
    Address
    301 E High Street
    Potosi, MO 63664
    Get Directions: View Map | Text | Email
     
  • Second Visitation

    When
    Friday, January 10th, 2020 9:00am - 11:00am
    Location
    DeClue Funeral Home
    Address
    301 E High Street
    Potosi, MO 63664
    Get Directions: View Map | Text | Email
     
  • Service

    When
    Friday, January 10th, 2020 11:00am
    Location
    DeClue Memorial Chapel
    Address
    301 E High Street
    Potosi, MO 63664
    Get Directions: View Map | Text | Email
     
  • Interment

    Location
    Redbud Memorial Gardens
    Address
    Potosi, MO 63664

