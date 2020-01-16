Robert Dennie Branaugh

Dennie will be missed by all who knew and loved him including his wife, Mickey Branaugh; son, Dennis L. Branaugh; daughter, Gina Harbison and husband Chris; grandchildren: Matthew Marler and Tadum Heifner, and Ava Hammons; great grandson, Maverick Marler; sister, Susan Henry and husband Sonny; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Georgia Nickelson, Kathleen Richards, Larry and Ruth Ann Yount, Gary and Pat Yount, Dennis Yount, Debbie and Rick Harbison, and Pam Trokey; also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews extended family and many wonderful friends.
In addition to Dennie's father and mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Branaugh; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Glenwood and Ava Yount; three brothers-in-law: Gordon Nickelson, Neil Richards and Steve Trokey; and great nephew, Brooke Nickelson.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at the DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 AM held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Bro. Donnie Marler officiating.
Interment will follow in Redbud Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi, MO.
To send flowers in memory of Robert "Dennie" D. Branaugh, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
Service Details
VisitationWhenThursday, January 9th, 2020 5:00pm - 8:00pmLocationDeClue Funeral HomeAddress301 E High StreetPotosi, MO 63664
Second VisitationWhenFriday, January 10th, 2020 9:00am - 11:00amLocationDeClue Funeral HomeAddress301 E High StreetPotosi, MO 63664
ServiceWhenFriday, January 10th, 2020 11:00amLocationDeClue Memorial ChapelAddress301 E High StreetPotosi, MO 63664
IntermentLocationRedbud Memorial GardensAddressPotosi, MO 63664
