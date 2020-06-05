Dorothy Hayes, 92, of Richwoods, daughter of the late Amos and Sarah Missey, was born on July 31st, 1927. Dorothy met her Savior on May 31st, 2020 at her home in Sugar Land, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Mullani of Sugar Land, Texas (husband Nizar), her son Larry Hayes of Hempstead, Texas (wife Barbara) and daughter Joan Suiter of Richwoods (husband Garry). Dorothy is survived by her grandchildren Kayla Hayes, Ethan Mullani, Casey Bagwell and her eight great grandchildren Dillon DeClue, Summer, Autumn, Gage Cravens, Ryley Mullani, Melanie, Darien and Serena Vitela. She is also survived by her sister Bernice Hudson of Potosi and dear nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles E Hayes, five brothers Francis, Lee, Roy, Clayton, Stanley Missey and sisters, Thelma Turner and Leoma Coulter.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday June 6th at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Funeral services will be held from 11 to 12 noon and will be officiated by Pastor David Hayes with music by Ralph Hayes. Burial services will follow at Horine Cemetery in Richwoods.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.