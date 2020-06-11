Florence Mae Weaver of O’Fallon, formerly of Potosi, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, June 1, 2020 having reached the age of ninety-six years, five months and seven days. Flo as many knew her by, was born on December 25, 1923 in Viburnum, a daughter of the late Alex and Eva (Frago) Jennings.
Those who remain to cherish her memory and continue her legacy include her two daughters, Carole (Wayne) Kraft; Debra (Dan) Meyer; four grandchildren, Brandon (Angie) Kraft, Carrie (Faycal) Kraft-Ibnabdeljalil, Brian Downs and Lori Ploudre, Alicia Smith; eight great grandchildren, Cole, Zayn, Ayden, Amelia, Trenton, Hailey, Mason, and Kayleigh; also surviving is a sister-in-law, Mona Lou Martin.
In addition to her father and mother, Flo was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence Barr; second husband, Harold Dewey Weaver; and other dear relatives.
Visitation was held on Thursday, June 4th from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. A funeral service was held Thursday, June 4th at 12 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home, officiated by Flo’s grandson, Brandon Kraft.
Interment and final prayers were held at Upper Indian Creek Cemetery, Viburnum.
All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
