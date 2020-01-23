Lillian Stieben

Lillian Arlean Stieben of The Woodlands, Texas was born November 11, 1926 in East Prairie, Missouri a daughter to the late Leo and Ruby (Shaver) Hinton. Lillian departed this life Tuesday, January 14, 2020 having reached the age 93 years, 2 months and 3 days.

Lillian is survived by three daughters, Linda Malensky and husband Bernie of St. Peters, Betty Drake and husband Charlie of The Woodlands, Texas, Mary Bell of Wentzville; two sons, Victor “Bill” Stieben of Columbia, Ken Stieben of Potosi; twelve grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren and her loving puppy, Precious.

In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Stieben and a sister, Dorothy “Dotty” Hinton.

Lillian was very active and always on the go. She was a loving person always giving a warm embracing hug to all. When she wasn’t on the go, she enjoyed relaxing and crafting for the people she loved. Her family was very near and dear to her heart. Her kindness and love will be missed by those who knew her.

Visitation for Lillian was held Saturday, January 18th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Funeral services were held Saturday January 18th at 1 P.M. with Rev. Mike Jarvis officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as Pallbearers were Charlie Drake, Bobby Girth, Kenny Stieben, Jennifer Girth, Billy Hinderliter and Brandy Hinderliter.

All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.