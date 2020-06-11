Richard Key

Richard Leslie Key, known by all as “Bo”, of Potosi was born April 2, 1958 in Merced, California, a son to the late Betty Jean (Wilson) Key and Jack Don Key. Bo departed this life Tuesday June 2, 2020 having reached the age of 62 years and 2 months.
On July 16, 2005, in Reno, Nevada, Bo was united in marriage to Mitzi Marie (Beaman) Key and they shared fourteen beautiful years together.
Bo is survived by his loving wife, Mitzi of Potosi; sons, Ricky Key and wife Salene, Marc Key and wife Stacie; and daughter, Kristina Key all of Merced, California; step-daughter, Sherri Russell and husband Joseph of Belmont, Michigan; brother Tom Smith-Key and wife Sherrie of Merced, California; aunt, Janice Wagner of Bentonville, Arkansas; cousins, Lawrence Wilson of DeSoto, Bruce Wilson of DeSoto; mother of his children, Brenda Daniels-Christiansen of Merced, California; eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends
In addition to his parents, Bo was preceded in death by three brothers, David Lee Key, Jack Don Key, Jr. and Robert Jackson Key; grandparents, Stella Williams-Wilson, Jack Wilson, Nola P. White, Roy V. White and paternal grandfather, Herman Leslie Key.
Bo was a very hard worker and a jack of all trades. He owned and operated Rick’s Git-R-Done Service. He was a very skilled carpenter as well as a mechanic. No job was too big or too small. He served in the United States Marines from 1975-1976 and was a member of the VFW Post #3437. His hard work ethic, love, warmth and kindness will be greatly missed.
Memorial visitation was held Thu-rsday, June 4th from 4-7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home. A memorial service was held Thursday, June 4th at 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with Joshua Burgard officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
