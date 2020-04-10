Ronald Bruce Jarvis, born December 10, 1931, passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2020. Ron leaves behind his wife, Ina (Ives), daughters Kerry Jarvis of Pevely, Jena (Jarvis) Green of Tulsa, Oklahoma; son, Richard Jarvis (Penny), ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Ralph Jarvis, brother Larry Jarvis, daughter Rhonda (Jarvis) Bay, son Jeffery Jarvis and grandson Benjamin Mulqueen.
Ron served in the U.S.A.F., was a member of the Eastern Star and Masons. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Horine and a Deacon.
Ron retired from Senn-Thomas Middle School after thirteen years as principal. He was recently inducted into the Blackcat Hall of Fame.
Ron was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be missed by all.
Private services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.