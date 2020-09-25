Elmer Reed II

Elmer Ray “Bucky Lane” Reed II of Cadet was born October 23, 1950 in Stanford Kentucky, a son to the late Elmer Ray Reed I (Carr W. “Buddy” Lane) and Mary Emma (Griffin) Reed - Lane. Elmer departed this life Friday, September 11, 2020 having reached the age of 69 years, 10 months and 19 days.
Elmer is survived by his children, Charles Reed of Sikeston, Tammy Reed of Malvern, Arkansas, Martha Reed of Cadet, Tabatha Reed of Cadet, Matthew Reed of Cadet; sisters, Shirley Lane - Waters of Carrollton, Betty Rice of Columbia; brother, Robert Lane of Houston, Texas; ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren; special friends, Phil and Carolyn Zamarripa and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by a son, Elmer Ray Reed III; brothers, Mike Lane and Donald Lane.
Elmer was a humble man who went out of his way to help friends and family and never asked for anything in return. He proudly worked for the Wabash Railroad Company for many years and loved looking at antiques. Most of all, his family was his rock. He will be deeply missed.
Private services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.