Phyllis Adams

Phyllis Ann (Koch) Adams of Happy Hollow was born December 13, 1950 in Bonne Terre, a daughter to the late Bernard Harold and Rose Ann (Frederickson) Koch. Her grandparents were the late Tony and Irene Koch of Cadet and the late John and Barbara Frederickson of St. Louis. Phyllis departed this life Tuesday, January 28, 2020 having reached the age 69 years, 1 month and 15 days.

On August 29, 1970, Phyllis was united in marriage to the late Jerry Lee Adams and they were blessed with fourteen years together.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Leann Morgan and husband Jim of Potosi; three sons, Jerry Lee Adams, Jr. and significant other Jennifer Sigman of Cadet, John Chris Adams and significant other Tiffany Thomas of Potosi, Jason Adams of Cadet; three sisters, Barbara Boyer and husband Richard of Cadet, Nancy Peyton and husband Steve of Mineral Point, Cindy Lanter and husband Kent of Waterloo, Illinois; five brothers, Harold Koch and wife Carolyn of Largent, West Virginia, Joe Koch and wife Pat of Cadet, Mike Koch and wife Patti of Cadet, Paul Koch and wife Connie of Cadet, John Koch and wife Debbie of Cadet; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Tyler) Trentman, Alex Smith, Emma Adams, Brynnlee Adams, Tori (Jared) Hahn, Allison Sigman, Emma Sigman, Kassidy Buckley; special cousins, Carman (Dr. Harry) D’Agostino, Jr. of Massillon, Ohio, Sheelagh (Steve) Bingham of Park Hills, Janine (Frank) Neel of Hillsboro, Karl Koch of Old Mines and many other nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Duke Adams and Kalliey Adams; special aunt and uncle, Gladys and Leo Koch and special cousins Kelly and Deda Koch.

Phyllis was a lifetime parishioner, active supporter and devoted volunteer at St. Joachim Catholic Church and School. She and her husband chaired the St. Joachim Fall Festival for many years. Phyllis was also a founding member of the La Brigade A Renault Rendezvous and an avid Old Mines history buff. She volunteered for the Washington County Chapter of the American Red Cross and was a dedicated member of the Old Mines Knights of Columbus. She worked in various capacities for 41 years with the K-14 School District as well as the photo department at Walmart for many years.

A huge part of Phyllis’ life was the family tavern in “Happy Hollow” Cadet known as “The Store”, founded by her grandfather, Tony. She worked and tremendously enjoyed meeting people there and it served as a community gathering place.

Phyllis was beloved by all who knew her, always willing to lend a helping hand and provide a kind word. Her passion was her love for her family and friends, church area history, K-14 schools and all things associated with her volunteer work. She will be fondly remembered, dearly loved and forever treasured.

Visitation for Phyllis was held Thursday, January 30th from 3-9 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Friday, January 31st at 10 A.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church with Father Jim Dyer officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Jerry Adams, Chris Adams, Jason Adams, Paul Koch, John Koch, Joe Koch, Harold Koch and Mike Koch.

All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.