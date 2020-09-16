Jordan Thomas “Bone” McConnell was born on April 8, 1987 in Farmington, a son to James McConnell and Paddi A. Skiles. Jordan passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 having reached thirty-three years of age.
Survivors include two daughters, Abigail McConnell and Kassandra McConnell; mother, Paddi Pickett and dad George; daddy, Jim McConnell and Beth Gough; two brothers, James McConnell, Jr. and John McConnell; maternal grandparents, Leta and Bobby (Beverly) Skiles; paternal grandparents, Don (Iris) McConnell and Helen Glore; step-grandpa, John Henry Pickett; and many dear aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Jordan is preceded in death by his nephew, Camden McConnell; a niece, Alyssa McConnell; and step-grandma, Leona Pickett.
Visitation was held on Saturday, August 29th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 11 A.M. A funeral service began at 1 P.M., held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Pastor Robert Wade officiating.
All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.