Jordan Thomas “Bone” McConnell

Jordan Thomas “Bone” McConnell was born on April 8, 1987 in Farmington, a son to James McConnell and Paddi A. Skiles. Jordan passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 having reached thirty-three years of age.

Survivors include two daughters, Abigail McConnell and Kassandra McConnell; mother, Paddi Pickett and dad George; daddy, Jim McConnell and Beth Gough; two brothers, James McConnell, Jr. and John McConnell; maternal grandparents, Leta and Bobby (Beverly) Skiles; paternal grandparents, Don (Iris) McConnell and Helen Glore; step-grandpa, John Henry Pickett; and many dear aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Jordan is preceded in death by his nephew, Camden McConnell; a niece, Alyssa McConnell; and step-grandma, Leona Pickett.

Visitation was held on Saturday, August 29th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 11 A.M. A funeral service began at 1 P.M., held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Pastor Robert Wade officiating.

All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.