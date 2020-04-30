Lloyd Arthur Shepard of Cadet was born on July 31, 1933, a son to the late Henry and Nancy (Johnson) Shepard. Lloyd went to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, April 23, 2020 having reached eighty-six years of age.
In addition to his parents, Lloyd is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rachel Shepard; son, Joseph Allen Shepard, Sr.; grandson, Kelly Wayne Kean; five baby angels of great-grandchildren; siblings, Taylor Shepard, Mildred Fitzwater, Alice Boyer, Kenneth Shepard, Cleo Shepard, and Richard Shepard; and many dear in-laws.
Lloyd will be missed by all who knew and loved him including his three children, Randy “Frog” Shepard, Robin (Wayne) Kean, and Shelia (Billy) Sampson; brother, Golden Shepard; sister, Lucille Sutton; adopted daughter, Debbie (Bob) Adams; grandchildren, “Little Joe” (Amy) Shepard, Jr., Jason (Lisa) Shepard, Sarah Shepard (fiancé, Gabe Ballard), Randy “Toad” Shepard, Kacie Shepard, Joni (Danny) Owens, Tiffany (Brian) Freeman, Erica (Joey) Rogers, Willie (Jessica) Sampson, and Brandon Sampson (fiancé, Leslie Tedder); dear great-grandchildren; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and extended family and friends.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, April 26th at 1 P.M., held at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Potosi, officiated by Bro. Bob Adams and Bro. Wayne Kean.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting decluefuneralhome.com, all funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
