Monique "Nikki" Dawn Fredman, 31, of Paw Paw, West Virginia passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland after a tragic fall.
She was born December 1, 1988 at Cumberland, Maryland and was the daughter of Steven Mark Fredman and wife, Michelle Jean Fredman, of Paw Paw and Tammy Lynn Shelton Bollman and Robert Edward Bollman, of Cross Junction, Virginia.
In addition to her parents and step-parents, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Vera Thebeau of Potosi; two sisters, Cassandra Roach and husband, Justin of Paw Paw and Rayanna Harvey of Martinsburg; four brothers, Darwin Fredman and wife, Heather of Creede, Colorado, Zachary Bollman and wife, Catherine of Cross Junction, VA, Malcolm Harvey of Mississippi and Steven Fredman, Jr. of Gainesville, FL; nieces, Addilyn Roach, Aelita Bollman, Alexis Harvey, Autumn Harvey and Rylie Harvey as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Genevieve Fredman, and her maternal grandfathers, Frank Thebeau and Ferrell Shelton.
Nikki was a 2007 graduate of Hampshire High School and worked in retail. She loved Christmas, Halloween, nature and helping others.
Her body has been cremated and her family and friends will have a memorial service privately to celebrate her life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.