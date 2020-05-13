Vernon John Marler of Potosi, Missouri was born on December 20, 1947, a son to the late Frank and Wilma (Hart) Marler. Vernon passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Mercy South-St. Louis having reached seventy-two years of age.
In addition to his parents, Vernon is preceded in death by five siblings, Jennie Kelly, Annette Bequette, Judy Marler, Bobbie Marler and Janice Hays; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Jetty Benson; and brother-in-law, Roger “Monk” Coleman.
Vernon is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Marler; three children, Scott Marler, Melissa (Jason) Reed and Kirsta (Gregg) McBride; brother, Joe Marler; seven grandchildren, Jerad Marler (fiance, Whitney Owens), Sean McBride, Heather McBride, Emily (Jacob) Middleton, Allison Reed, Hayden Reed and Kaleb Reed; four great-grandchildren, Devon Marler, Liam Middleton, Landon Middleton and Amelia Marler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lana (Mike) Vandergriff, Paul (Karen) Benson, Janice (Wendell) Eye, Jill (Pat) DeClue, Jeff (Tammy) Benson and Christopher Benson; also surviving are many dear friends and extended family.
The family received friends for a time of viewing on Monday, May 11th from 5 until 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Tuesday, May 12th, beginning at 9 A.M.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 12th at 11 A.M. at DeClue Memorial Chapel, officiated by Elder Mike Jarvis and Elder Leonard Compton. Honoring Vernon by serving as his pallbearers were Mike DeClue, Jerad Marler, Kevin Lurkins, Sean McBride, R.P. Coleman, David Todd Hays, Logan Essmyer and Devon Marler.
Interment and final prayers were held at Redbud Memorial Gardens. Mr. Marler received full military honors presented by the United States Army and VFW Post 6996. Funeral arrangements by DeClue Funeral Home.
