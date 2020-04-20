w/pic
Our precious little angel, Easton James Dale Smith, beloved son of Macy Smith and Cody Dale Smith, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Easton laughed and smiled throughout his 1 year, 7 months and 9 days; bringing joy and happiness to everyone he touched.
In addition to his dad and mom, Easton is survived by his two sisters, Ava and Coraline Smith; maternal grandparents, George and Sharon Smith; paternal grandparents, Jimmy Smith, Kimberly Buckley-Ames and husband Gary; maternal great grandparents, Sandra and Terry Parker, Margaret DeClue, George and Ina Smith; paternal great grandparents, Vera Thebeau and Elaine Shelton; aunts and uncles, Logan Smith, Chelsey Smith, Kyle Buckley, Caleb Buckley, Kasidy Buckley and Paige Smith; also surviving are many special great aunts and uncles and extended family.
Easton is preceded in death by grandparents, Eugene Buckley and Jenny Smith; great grandparents, Perry Trokey and Frank Thebeau; great-great grandparents, Cecilia Tr-okey, Annabelle Patterson and Susie Smith.
There was a private visitation for Easton’s family.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, April 9th at 11 A.M. at Jarvis Cemetery, Mineral Point, officiated by Pastor Matt Upchurch.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.
