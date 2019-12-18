Baby Justin Silas Edward Osia was born October 21, 2019 in Festus, Missouri a son to Justin Carl Osia and Myca Lynae Skiles. Justin departed this life Thursday December 5, 2019 having reached the age of 1 month and 15 days

Justin was preceded in death by great grandparents, Janet and Glen Osia, Stanley and Donna Missey, Arthur Boyer and Albert Villmer.

Those who survive Justin are his loving parents, Justin and Myca; one sister, River Pearl Osia of Cadet, Missouri; maternal grandparents; Chad and Angie Skiles of Potosi, Jami Ross of Farmington, Missouri; paternal grandparents Glen and Bobbie Osia of Cadet, Missouri, Wanda and Jeff Conway of Potosi, Missouri; great grandparents Geri and Eddie Skiles of Potosi, Missouri, Karen Villmer of Hartzel, Alabama, Rosi Missey of Potosi, Missouri; great great grandmothers, Arlene Boyer of Cadet, Missouri, Ina Villmer of Farmington, Missouri; three uncles: Glennon Osia of Cadet, Missouri, Blaine Riddle of Potosi, Missouri, Jake Coffee of Potosi, Missouri; Aunts Elra Skiles of Potosi. Missouri and Kennedy Riddle of Potosi, Missouri.