Joseph Charles Manetzke, age 96, passed away at 11:47 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon, Missouri. He was born December 17, 1923, in Eureka, Missouri, the son of Joseph and Lorine (Schmelz) Manetzke.

Joe was a 1941 graduate of Eureka High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri Rolla. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during World War II and the Korean Conflict and was a retired Director of Public Works for the city of Webster Groves, Missouri.

On November 27, 1943, he married Jane Claire Maupin, in Overland, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 4, 2008.

Joe is survived by his two daughters, Dean Vaught and her husband, Darryl, of Aurora, Missouri and Jana Sevier and her husband, Mike, of O’Fallon, Missouri; five grandchildren, Christopher Sevier, Tommy Sevier, Katie Mort, Leah Gates and Lesia Evans and five great-grandchildren.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lorine, wife, Jane, and two sisters, Mary Ferguson and Margot Reed.

A graveside service, under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora, Missouri, was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 14th, at the Sunset Cemetery in Pacific, Missouri.

