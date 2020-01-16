Shirley Lucille Winick - The Independent-Journal: Obituaries

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:08 pm

Shirley Lucille Winick of Potosi, Missouri, was born on December 31, 1943 in Washington County, Missouri. A daughter to the late Gertrude Susan Maraurd (Marler) Beck. On June 6, 1960, Shirley was united in marriage to Orville A. Winick, Sr. and they shared fifty one years together. Shirley passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 having reached the age of seventy-six years and thirteen days.

Shirley is survived by her five children: Melinda Thompson, Julie Kircher and husband Kenneth, Jr., Shirley M. Kircher and husband David, Orville A. Winick, Jr. and Fiancé LuAnn Barbee, Joni Heinen and husband Chris; grandchildren: Mark A. Thompson, Dr. Nena L. Kircher and husband Daeton DeGrant, Kenneth W. Kircher and Fiancé Vanessa Saavedra, Bethany L. Kircher, David M. Kircher, Phillip Kircher, Jaden Gehrs, Ryle Gehrs; step grandson Tristan Heinen; great grandson Blake A. Thompson; dear friend Mrs. Pat Heinen; also surviving are extended family and dear friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Beck; beloved husband Orville Winick, Sr.; son-in-law Mark C. Thompson; step granddaughter Kirstie Heinen; sister Gracie DeClue; brothers: Earl Beck and Robert Beck;

Visitation was held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM at Crossroads Christian Church, 706 Bonnie Street, Potosi, Missouri 63664.

A Funeral Service immediately followed on Thursday, beginning at 2:00 PM held at Crossroads Christian Church with Pastor Carl Wilson officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at the Winick Family Cemetery. Honoring Shirley by serving as pallbearers were: David M. Kircher, Austin Fodge, Blake Thompson, Chris Heinen, JD Gammon, and Tyler Kramer.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.

Service Details

  • Visitation

    When
    Thursday, January 16th, 2020 10:30am - 2:00pm
    Location
    Crossroads Christian Church
    Address
    706 Bonnie Street
    POTOSI, MO 63664
    Get Directions: View Map | Text | Email
     
  • Service

    Location
    Crossroads Christian Church
    Address
    706 Bonnie Street
    POTOSI, MO 63664
    Get Directions: View Map | Text | Email
     
    Officiant
    Bro. Carl Wilson
  • Interment

    Location
    Winick Family Cemetery
    Address
    Potosi, MO

