Shirley Lucille Winick

Shirley is survived by her five children: Melinda Thompson, Julie Kircher and husband Kenneth, Jr., Shirley M. Kircher and husband David, Orville A. Winick, Jr. and Fiancé LuAnn Barbee, Joni Heinen and husband Chris; grandchildren: Mark A. Thompson, Dr. Nena L. Kircher and husband Daeton DeGrant, Kenneth W. Kircher and Fiancé Vanessa Saavedra, Bethany L. Kircher, David M. Kircher, Phillip Kircher, Jaden Gehrs, Ryle Gehrs; step grandson Tristan Heinen; great grandson Blake A. Thompson; dear friend Mrs. Pat Heinen; also surviving are extended family and dear friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Beck; beloved husband Orville Winick, Sr.; son-in-law Mark C. Thompson; step granddaughter Kirstie Heinen; sister Gracie DeClue; brothers: Earl Beck and Robert Beck;
Visitation was held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM at Crossroads Christian Church, 706 Bonnie Street, Potosi, Missouri 63664.
A Funeral Service immediately followed on Thursday, beginning at 2:00 PM held at Crossroads Christian Church with Pastor Carl Wilson officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at the Winick Family Cemetery. Honoring Shirley by serving as pallbearers were: David M. Kircher, Austin Fodge, Blake Thompson, Chris Heinen, JD Gammon, and Tyler Kramer.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.
