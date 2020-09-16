Brenda Gayle Mosier of Potosi was born on September 23, 1944 in Tempe, Arizona, a daughter to the late Hosea McRay and Lorrayne Vienna (Helder) Whitten. On January 14, 1961, Brenda was united in marriage to Rev. Franklin Leon Mosier and they had four children together.
Brenda went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 7, 2020 having reached seventy-five years of age.
In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Leon Mosier; a grandson, Caleb Miller; and two sisters, Yvonne Mayle and Dianne Cobb.
Brenda will be missed by all those who knew and loved her including her four children, Dale (Megan) Mosier, Wayne (Margaret) Mosier, Leon (Karen) Mosier and Vickie (Wayne) Bowles; two brothers, Dennis Whitten and Bobby Whitten; a sister, Debra Whitten; fourteen grandchildren, Chad Mosier and fiance Bethany Moore, Tonya (Cory) Wilson, Gracellen (James) Wamsley, Corinne (Amiel) Bridgeman, Caroline (Nick) Counts, Dale Mosier, Ellie (Troy) O’Neail, Daniel Mosier, Samuel (Alexis) Mosier, Riley Mosier, Joshua Miller and fiance Kassie Rawlings; Alexis Bowles, Leah (Ben) Brenner and Derek Mosier; great grandchildren, Brandi, Jack, Harrison, Seth, Alex, Bethany, Diana, Felicia, Cayden, Bryleigh, Hunter, Mason, Thea, Andrew, Sophia, Liberty-Faith, Everlie-Jayde, Landon, Aiden, Aubrey, Ashlyn and Sawyer; also surviving are many dear extended family members and friends.
Visitation was held on Thursday, September 10th at DeClue Funeral Home from 5 until 8 P.M. Visitation resumed on Friday, September 11th beginning at 9 A.M.
A funeral service to honor Brenda began at 11 A.M. on Friday, September 11th held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel, officiated by Pastor Sam Mosier, Pastor Lloyd Peirce and Pastor Matt Woods. Honoring their grandma by serving as her pallbearers were Chad Mosier, Dale Mosier, Sam Mosier, Riley Mosier, Josh Miller and Derek Mosier.
Interment and final prayers were held at Hopewell Cemetery concluding the service. All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
