Jason “PeeWee” Kimbrough Sr., 61, of Imperial died July 4, 2020, in Imperial. Mr. Kimbrough was a machinist. Born March 5, 1959, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Trannie Leona (Farris) and James William Kimbrough.
He is survived by his wife Mary E. (Winka) Kimbrough; two sons, Jason (Ashley) Kimbrough Jr. and Jacob Kimbrough; a daughter, Jenna Kimbrough; a granddaughter, Ellie Grace Kimbrough; four brothers, Jerry (Dottie), Johnny, Jarvis “Chief”’ (Dee) and Joel; three sisters, Janet (Ronnie), Judy (Don) and Joyce (Audrey); a mother-in-law, Jenny Winka; two sisters-in-law, Maureen and Nona; a brother-in-law, Tim (Sandy); nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by three brothers: Jimmy, Jesse and Jud.
Visitation was held from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7th at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, in South St. Louis County. Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8th at the funeral home, officiated by Cory Harris. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were under the direction of Kutis Funeral Home.
