John Lee Dean

John L. Dean of Blackwell passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus at the age of 73 years. He was born on December 6, 1946 at Cadet the son of the late Hilda (Courtois) Boyer and Cecil Dean. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-father Raymond Boyer, step-mother Mary Esther Dean, two daughters, Donna Dean and Peggy Dean, a brother Cecil Dean, two sisters Glenda Hopkins and Lynda Dix and a son-in-law Mark Gerlach.
John was a very skillful and proud Union Carpenter and a member of Carpenter’s Local 2214 St. Louis. He was a nature lover and enjoyed building birdhouses and feeders and watching the birds around his home. He liked spending time woodworking and particularly liked helping friends and family with their building projects.
John will be missed by all those who knew and loved him including his beloved wife Terry (Recar) Dean of Blackwell, five daughters Rhonda (Kemmy) Coleman of Cadet, Debbie Faye Gerlach of Bonne Terre, Joannie Love of Sullivan, Deena Meinhardt of DeSoto, and Debbie (Frank) Ciliberto of Festus, four brothers, Eddie Dean of Dittmer, Ronnie (Sonya) Dean of Kansas City, Raymond (Brenda) Boyer of Texas, and Vince (Debbie) Boyer of Cadet, three sisters, Alice (Mike) Chambliss of Minnesota, Carolyn (Randy) Kincaid of Cadet and Mary Kay (Ed) Vandergriff of Cadet, thirteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and many dear friends.
A memorial gathering was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16th at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto followed by a Memorial Service at 7 p.m. with Father Alexander Anderson officiating. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Rural Parish Workers of Christ the King, 15540 Cannon Mines Road Cadet, MO 63630. Arrangements were under the care and direction of the Mahn Funeral Home of DeSoto. Share your memories and leave condolences online at mahnfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.