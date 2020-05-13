Pamela “Pam” Sue (Cowee) Lore of Cadet was born June 10, 1961 in St. Louis, a daughter to Robert Cowee and the late Phylis (Hyde) Cowee. Pam departed this life Saturday, May 2, 2020 having reached the age of 58 years, 10 months and 22 days.
In December of 2006 Pam was united in marriage to Joe Lore and they were blessed with thirteen years together.
Pam is survived by her father, Robert Cowee of DeSoto; loving husband, Joe; two daughters, Hillary Lore of Cadet, Ashley Lore of Sullivan; three sons, Rick Alexander and wife Tara of Park Hills, Jeff Lore of Potosi, Luke Lore of Potosi; three brothers, Bob Cowee and wife Becky of Wildwood, Tracy Cowee and wife Elaine of St. Stephens, South Carolina, Timmy Cowee and wife Kelley of St. Louis; three sisters, Paula Akins and husband Ronald of DeSoto, Rhonda Smith and husband Mark of Jacksonville, Florida, Laurie Isenhart of Goose Creek Lake, Missouri; twelve grandchildren, Noah, Weston, Emmitt, John, Haley, Hannah, Destiny, Shawny, Shane, Sharlotte, Shaden, Kayla; a great grandchild, Jaelyn and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Pam was a friend to all and always had a smile on her face. She loved working in her vibrant flower garden in the summer months and playing with her dog Sassey. She like to play dice and always took time out of her day to exercise. Her warm smile and friendly nature will be missed by all.
Visitation for Pam was held Wednesday, May 6th from 4-8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
