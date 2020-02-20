James Eugene “Sonny” Henry of Potosi was born on October 31, 1942 in Richwoods, a son to the late Lester “Pete” and Helen (Thorn) Henry. Sonny departed this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home having reached the age of seventy seven years, three months and eleven days.

On October 12, 1985, Sonny was united in marriage to Susan (Branaugh) Kennon and they shared thirty four years together.

Sonny is survived by his wife Susan Henry; daughter, Debbie Thompson and husband Leo; two step sons, Robbie Kennon, Dennis Kennon and wife Maggie; two grandchildren, Janae Pierce and husband Cody, Shaun Thompson; four step grandchildren, Zachary Kennon and wife Jillian, Dennis Kennon Jr., Alex Kennon and Jake Swain, Bayle Kennon; six step great grandchildren, Aya, Kaylee and Wyatt Kennon, Jacelynn, Alexis, and Olivia Pierce; step great great granddaughter, Charli Swain; sister, Jynell Henry; aunt and uncle Ruth and Tom Wilson; special nephew Darryl Sloan and wife JoAnn; special great nephew, Nick Sloan; sister-in-law Mickey Branaugh; special cousins, Gail and Kerry Goetz; mother of his daughter, Janet Showmaker and husband Gary. Sonny is also survived by many dear cousins and friends who will miss him.

In addition to his father and mother, Sonny is preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert “Bob” and Maggie Branaugh; and two brothers-in-law, Steven Branaugh and Dennie Branaugh.

A memorial visitation was held on Saturday, February 15th from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the DeClue Funeral Home.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, beginning at 2 P.M. in the DeClue Memorial Chapel, officiated by Elder Mike Jarvis and Elder Leonard Compton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sayers Senior Center of Potosi. Memorial envelopes are available at DeClue Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care of DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.