Thomas Daniel Schutz, Sr. of Mineral Point was born on July 16, 1948, a son to the late Ernest and Geraldine (Christopher) Schutz. On June 28, 1969, Thomas was united in marriage to Diana Mosier and they shared fifty years together. Thomas entered eternal rest on Monday, February 17, 2020 having reached seventy-one years of age.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20th at DeClue Funeral Home from 11 A.M. until 2 P.M. Funeral services for Thomas will begin at 2 P.M. on Thursday, held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Elder Leonard Compton officiating. Interment and final prayers will be held at Mosier Family Cemetery, Mineral Point.