Marsha Gail Richeson, age 76, a 49-year resident of Jefferson City, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Rennes Health Center in Appleton, WI.
She was born on August 2, 1944 in St. Louis, the daughter of Lovell Watkins George and Mary Jean (Maule) George. Marsha was married on June 20, 1964 in St. Louis to Charles Phillips “Phil” Richeson who preceded her in death on May 3, 2001.
A 1962 graduate of Brentwood High School, she received her bachelor’s degree in Economics from Washington University in St. Louis in 1966 where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Marsha began her career as a Social Worker helping children find placement in foster care, and continued her career as a volunteer and activist for the March of Dimes and Planned Parenthood. She then served as the Legislative Liaison for Planned Parenthood Affiliates of Missouri from 1996-1998 and as the Lobbyist for the ACLU of Missouri from 1988 until her retirement in 2004. In 2001, Marsha was recognized by the ACLU at their annual Bill of Rights Dinner for her years of service as a leading voice for legislation that enforced the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Marsha was an accomplished pianist, and she enjoyed reading, playing bridge, genealogy, and most of all, gardening. She was the Founder and first President of the Bittersweet Garden Club, and her magnificent gardens were a regular stop on garden club tours. She was a member of multiple Garden Clubs and Iris and Daylily Societies; she served as the Assistant Director for the Central District of the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, and was a member of the Missouri Master Gardeners.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Marilyn Louise Miller, a son, Charles Edward Richeson, and a daughter, Sarah Taylor Richeson.
Survivors include two sons, McGready L. Richeson (Leigh Ann Schell) of New Orleans, LA and Samuel R. Richeson (Kelsey) of West Des Moines, IA; a daughter, Rebecca P. Unterriker (Uli) of Appleton, WI; one sister-in-law, Molly Richeson Veitch of Fort Walton Beach, FL; nine grandchildren, Kinsey Schell, Caroline Schell, Clayton Schell, Alexander Unterriker, Cy Richeson, Behrens Richeson, Dominic Unterriker, Wilhelmina Richeson and Eleanor Richeson; three nephews, Eric Miller (Janis), Danny Veitch (Kerri), Steve Veitch (Indira); two nieces, Beth Miller and Meg Miller (Bob Roll); six great-nephews, Adam Miller, Nick Veitch, Sam Veitch, Devyn Veitch, Nathan Veitch, Carter Roll; three great-nieces, Emily Neutzling (Jeff), Ruth Donahue (Patrick), Fiona Roll; and four great-great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be in the New Masonic Cemetery, Potosi, on Saturday, September 19th at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of Marsha’s life at the family cabin on Indian Creek. Final arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Homes, Potosi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Planet Indonesia (https://www.planetindonesia.org/), an organization founded by her great-nephew, Adam Miller, helping rural communities achieve sustainable development through nature conservation. Additional suggestions for contributions include the Humane Society of the U.S. (https://secure.humanesociety.org/) and the ACLU of Missouri (https://www.aclu-mo.org/).
