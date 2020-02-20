Nathan Skaggs Compton

Nathan Allen Skaggs Compton of Park Hills was born January 8, 1992 in Farmington, Missouri a son of Glen Allen Skaggs and Peggy Lee (Compton) Lambing. Nathan departed this life Saturday, February 8, 2020 having reached the age of 28 years and 1 month.

Nathan is survived by three sisters, Kiera Lambing of Park Hills, Joclynne Lambing of Park Hills, Shylee Skaggs of Bonne Terre; six brothers, Wyatt Lambing of Park Hills, Holden Lambing of Park Hills, Jantcen Strickland of Park Hills, Seth Skaggs of Bonne Terre, Shey Skaggs of Bonne Terre and Tye Lambing of Farmington; paternal grandmother, Kathy Skaggs of Bismarck; paternal grandfather, Pat Skaggs of Bismarck; grandmother, Renata Aden of Mineral Point, and two nieces, two nephews, many other relatives and friends.

Nathan was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Kathy Compton and step father, Michael Lambing.

Nathan was blessed with many artistic gifts. He could beautifully play any song on the guitar and sing. He had a keen eye and could draw anything that was in his mind. He enjoyed relaxing, playing video games with friends and spending time outside with his father. He always took time to stop and appreciate the little things in life. He loved his family dearly and the lasting memories of beautiful music and his loving heart will be missed by all. A talented, genuine soul gone too soon.

Visitation for Nathan was held Wednesday, February 12th from 3-6 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 12th at 6 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home.

All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.